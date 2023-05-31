Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:24 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski (.382 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has nine doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .261.
- Yastrzemski has recorded a hit in 24 of 36 games this season (66.7%), including 10 multi-hit games (27.8%).
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 10 games this year (27.8%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (13.9%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 19 of 36 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.357
|AVG
|.241
|.372
|OBP
|.305
|.524
|SLG
|.519
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|10
|8/1
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (75.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (65.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
- Keller (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.01 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 17th, 1.034 WHIP ranks 13th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks seventh.
