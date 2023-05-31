The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski (.382 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has nine doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .261.

Yastrzemski has recorded a hit in 24 of 36 games this season (66.7%), including 10 multi-hit games (27.8%).

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

In 10 games this year (27.8%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (13.9%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 19 of 36 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .357 AVG .241 .372 OBP .305 .524 SLG .519 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 4 RBI 10 8/1 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 20 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (65.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

