LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:24 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .410 this season while batting .267 with 35 walks and 24 runs scored.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 63rd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.
- Wade will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .200 in his last outings.
- In 60.0% of his games this season (30 of 50), Wade has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (22.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Wade has driven in a run in 13 games this season (26.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.233
|.406
|OBP
|.468
|.585
|SLG
|.465
|7
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|5
|11/10
|K/BB
|14/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (29.6%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.9%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 52 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Keller (6-1 with a 3.01 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.01), 13th in WHIP (1.034), and seventh in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
