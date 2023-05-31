The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .410 this season while batting .267 with 35 walks and 24 runs scored.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 63rd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.

Wade will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .200 in his last outings.

In 60.0% of his games this season (30 of 50), Wade has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (22.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Wade has driven in a run in 13 games this season (26.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 20 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 .283 AVG .233 .406 OBP .468 .585 SLG .465 7 XBH 4 4 HR 3 8 RBI 5 11/10 K/BB 14/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 27 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (29.6%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

