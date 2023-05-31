J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:24 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (batting .243 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, eight walks and seven RBI), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (47) this season while batting .276 with 17 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 49th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 58.0% of his 50 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.0% of those games.
- In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (18.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 16 games this season (32.0%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (14.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 19 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.241
|AVG
|.340
|.318
|OBP
|.421
|.362
|SLG
|.660
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (50.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Keller (6-1 with a 3.01 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 17th, 1.034 WHIP ranks 13th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.