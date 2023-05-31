The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (batting .243 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, eight walks and seven RBI), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (47) this season while batting .276 with 17 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 49th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Davis has picked up a hit in 58.0% of his 50 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.0% of those games.

In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (18.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 16 games this season (32.0%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (14.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 19 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .241 AVG .340 .318 OBP .421 .362 SLG .660 3 XBH 6 2 HR 5 7 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (50.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

