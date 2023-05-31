The San Francisco Giants (28-27) and Pittsburgh Pirates (27-27) meet on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET at Oracle Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Giants will look to Alex Wood (1-0) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (6-1).

Giants vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wood - SF (1-0, 3.51 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (6-1, 3.01 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Wood

The Giants' Wood (1-0) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 32-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 3.51 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .240.

Wood has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

Wood has one start of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 3.6 innings per outing.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.01 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 27-year-old has a 3.01 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .213 to opposing batters.

Keller is looking to record his ninth quality start of the year in this game.

Keller is seeking his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per start.

The 27-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 17th, 1.034 WHIP ranks 13th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.

