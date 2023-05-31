On Wednesday, May 31 at 3:45 PM ET, Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants (28-27) host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (27-27) in the series rubber match at Oracle Park.

The Pirates are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Giants (-125). San Francisco is favored on the run line (-1.5). A 7.5-run over/under has been set for this game.

Giants vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Wood - SF (1-0, 3.51 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (6-1, 3.01 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Giants versus Pirates game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Giants (-125) in this matchup, means that you think the Giants will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.00 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Giants vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 11, or 44%, of those games.

The Giants have gone 9-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (42.9% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Giants went 3-2 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 18 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 16-19 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Davis 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Alex Wood - - - -

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Giants, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1400 - 4th

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.