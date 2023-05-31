Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will try to outdo Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank fifth in MLB play with 76 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

San Francisco ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .419.

The Giants rank 16th in MLB with a .247 batting average.

San Francisco ranks 13th in runs scored with 253 (4.6 per game).

The Giants are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

Giants hitters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 29th-most in baseball.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.

San Francisco has a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.279).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Wood makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

So far this year, Wood has not recorded a quality start.

Wood enters the game with one outing of five or more innings pitched this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Brewers W 15-1 Away Alex Wood Freddy Peralta 5/27/2023 Brewers W 3-1 Away Logan Webb Corbin Burnes 5/28/2023 Brewers L 7-5 Away Alex Cobb Colin Rea 5/29/2023 Pirates W 14-4 Home Anthony DeSclafani Rich Hill 5/30/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Home John Brebbia Johan Oviedo 5/31/2023 Pirates - Home Alex Wood Mitch Keller 6/2/2023 Orioles - Home Logan Webb Dean Kremer 6/3/2023 Orioles - Home Alex Cobb Kyle Bradish 6/4/2023 Orioles - Home Anthony DeSclafani Tyler Wells 6/6/2023 Rockies - Away - Connor Seabold 6/7/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Wood Chase Anderson

