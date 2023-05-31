The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants, on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

The Giants are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+105). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Pirates Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-BA
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Giants -125 +105 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Recent Betting Performance

  • In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-2.
  • The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • Over their last 10 games, the Giants are 4-3-0 against the spread.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

  • The Giants have been favored on the moneyline 25 total times this season. They've gone 11-14 in those games.
  • When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, San Francisco has a 9-12 record (winning 42.9% of its games).
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
  • San Francisco has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 55 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-26-4).
  • The Giants have collected a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
16-12 12-15 13-15 15-12 18-21 10-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.