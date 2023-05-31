The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants, on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

The Giants are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+105). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Giants vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -125 +105 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-2.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Giants are 4-3-0 against the spread.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been favored on the moneyline 25 total times this season. They've gone 11-14 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, San Francisco has a 9-12 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

San Francisco has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 55 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-26-4).

The Giants have collected a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-12 12-15 13-15 15-12 18-21 10-6

