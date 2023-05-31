Giants vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants, on Wednesday at Oracle Park.
The Giants are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+105). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.
Giants vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-125
|+105
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-2.
- The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Giants are 4-3-0 against the spread.
Discover More About This Game
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have been favored on the moneyline 25 total times this season. They've gone 11-14 in those games.
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, San Francisco has a 9-12 record (winning 42.9% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
- San Francisco has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 55 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-26-4).
- The Giants have collected a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-12
|12-15
|13-15
|15-12
|18-21
|10-6
