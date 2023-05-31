Wednesday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (28-27) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (27-27) at Oracle Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Giants coming out on top. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET on May 31.

The probable pitchers are Alex Wood (1-0) for the Giants and Mitch Keller (6-1) for the Pirates.

Giants vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Giants have four wins against the spread in their last seven chances.

This season, the Giants have been favored 25 times and won 11, or 44%, of those games.

San Francisco is 9-12 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 55.6% chance to win.

San Francisco ranks 13th in the majors with 253 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).

Giants Schedule