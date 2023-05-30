The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.366 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Haniger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

  • Haniger is batting .255 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.
  • Haniger is batting .476 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Haniger has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (16 of 28), with more than one hit eight times (28.6%).
  • In four games this year, he has homered (14.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Haniger has had at least one RBI in 39.3% of his games this season (11 of 28), with more than one RBI five times (17.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 11 of 28 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
.222 AVG .235
.267 OBP .235
.259 SLG .647
1 XBH 3
0 HR 2
3 RBI 5
7/2 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 13
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.07 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
  • Oviedo (3-4 with a 4.70 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 58th, 1.528 WHIP ranks 68th, and 8 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.