The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.366 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is batting .255 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Haniger is batting .476 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Haniger has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (16 of 28), with more than one hit eight times (28.6%).

In four games this year, he has homered (14.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Haniger has had at least one RBI in 39.3% of his games this season (11 of 28), with more than one RBI five times (17.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 11 of 28 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .222 AVG .235 .267 OBP .235 .259 SLG .647 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 3 RBI 5 7/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 13 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

