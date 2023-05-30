Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.366 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Pirates.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is batting .255 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- Haniger is batting .476 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Haniger has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (16 of 28), with more than one hit eight times (28.6%).
- In four games this year, he has homered (14.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Haniger has had at least one RBI in 39.3% of his games this season (11 of 28), with more than one RBI five times (17.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 11 of 28 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.235
|.267
|OBP
|.235
|.259
|SLG
|.647
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (30.8%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.07 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (3-4 with a 4.70 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 58th, 1.528 WHIP ranks 68th, and 8 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
