Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has nine doubles, six home runs and nine walks while batting .265.
- Yastrzemski enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 24 of 35 games this year (68.6%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (28.6%).
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (17.1%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games.
- In 18 of 35 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.357
|AVG
|.241
|.372
|OBP
|.305
|.524
|SLG
|.519
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|10
|8/1
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|20
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (75.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (65.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.70 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.70), 68th in WHIP (1.528), and 43rd in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
