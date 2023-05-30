The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has nine doubles, six home runs and nine walks while batting .265.

Yastrzemski enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 24 of 35 games this year (68.6%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (28.6%).

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (17.1%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games.

In 18 of 35 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .357 AVG .241 .372 OBP .305 .524 SLG .519 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 4 RBI 10 8/1 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 20 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (65.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings