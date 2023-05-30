LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Pirates.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .410 this season while batting .268 with 34 walks and 24 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.
- In 59.2% of his 49 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (14.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 13 games this season (26.5%), Wade has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (40.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.233
|.406
|OBP
|.468
|.585
|SLG
|.465
|7
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|5
|11/10
|K/BB
|14/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (29.6%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.9%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.07 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (3-4 with a 4.70 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 58th, 1.528 WHIP ranks 68th, and 8 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
