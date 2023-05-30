The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Pirates.

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .410 this season while batting .268 with 34 walks and 24 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.

In 59.2% of his 49 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (14.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 13 games this season (26.5%), Wade has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 20 games this year (40.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Home Away 16 GP 14 .283 AVG .233 .406 OBP .468 .585 SLG .465 7 XBH 4 4 HR 3 8 RBI 5 11/10 K/BB 14/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 27 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (29.6%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

