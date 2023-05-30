J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After batting .237 with four doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 47 hits, batting .278 this season with 17 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 38th in slugging.
- In 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%) Davis has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 49), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has had an RBI in 16 games this year (32.7%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38.8% of his games this year (19 of 49), with two or more runs four times (8.2%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.241
|AVG
|.340
|.318
|OBP
|.421
|.362
|SLG
|.660
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (50.0%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 52 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Oviedo (3-4 with a 4.70 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 58th, 1.528 WHIP ranks 68th, and 8 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
