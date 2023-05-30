After batting .237 with four doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 47 hits, batting .278 this season with 17 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 38th in slugging.

In 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%) Davis has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in 18.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 49), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has had an RBI in 16 games this year (32.7%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38.8% of his games this year (19 of 49), with two or more runs four times (8.2%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .241 AVG .340 .318 OBP .421 .362 SLG .660 3 XBH 6 2 HR 5 7 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 24 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (50.0%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings