Giants vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:08 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates (26-27) carry a three-game losing streak into a home contest versus the San Francisco Giants (28-26), at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
The probable pitchers are John Brebbia (2-0) for the Giants and Johan Oviedo (3-4) for the Pirates.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Giants vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.68 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-4, 4.70 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Brebbia
- The Giants will send Brebbia (2-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing two hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.68 and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .210 in 23 games this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo
- Oviedo (3-4 with a 4.70 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- During 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.70 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
- Oviedo heads into the game with four quality starts under his belt this season.
- Oviedo is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.
- The 25-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 58th, 1.528 WHIP ranks 68th, and 8 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.