The Pittsburgh Pirates (26-27) carry a three-game losing streak into a home contest versus the San Francisco Giants (28-26), at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are John Brebbia (2-0) for the Giants and Johan Oviedo (3-4) for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Giants vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.68 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-4, 4.70 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Brebbia

The Giants will send Brebbia (2-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing two hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.68 and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .210 in 23 games this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (3-4 with a 4.70 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

During 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.70 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.

Oviedo heads into the game with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Oviedo is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

The 25-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 58th, 1.528 WHIP ranks 68th, and 8 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.