Player prop bet options for Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the San Francisco Giants host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 34 walks and 16 RBI (42 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.410/.439 so far this year.

Wade brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with an RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 29 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 26 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 25 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 1

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 56 hits with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 16 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .284/.336/.503 slash line so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 1 at Mariners May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 4 8 1 vs. Rangers May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has recorded 43 hits with six doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .261/.356/.442 so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Rangers May. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

