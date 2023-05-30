When the San Francisco Giants (28-26) and Pittsburgh Pirates (26-27) match up at Oracle Park on Tuesday, May 30, John Brebbia will get the nod for the Giants, while the Pirates will send Johan Oviedo to the hill. The game will start at 9:45 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Pirates have +125 odds to play spoiler. San Francisco is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.68 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-4, 4.70 ERA)

Giants vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Giants vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 11, or 45.8%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have a 3-8 record (winning just 27.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 60% chance to win.

The Giants went 3-2 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 17 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious seven times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Giants vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) David Villar 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+270) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1400 - 4th

