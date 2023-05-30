The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger head into the second of a three-game series against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 76 total home runs.

San Francisco is ninth in MLB, slugging .422.

The Giants' .248 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

San Francisco is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (252 total).

The Giants' .319 on-base percentage ranks 18th in MLB.

Giants batters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.

San Francisco has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).

The Giants average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.287).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

John Brebbia makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering two hits.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Brewers W 5-0 Away Scott Alexander Julio Teheran 5/26/2023 Brewers W 15-1 Away Alex Wood Freddy Peralta 5/27/2023 Brewers W 3-1 Away Logan Webb Corbin Burnes 5/28/2023 Brewers L 7-5 Away Alex Cobb Colin Rea 5/29/2023 Pirates W 14-4 Home Anthony DeSclafani Rich Hill 5/30/2023 Pirates - Home John Brebbia Johan Oviedo 5/31/2023 Pirates - Home Alex Wood Mitch Keller 6/2/2023 Orioles - Home Logan Webb Dean Kremer 6/3/2023 Orioles - Home Alex Cobb Kyle Bradish 6/4/2023 Orioles - Home Anthony DeSclafani Tyler Wells 6/6/2023 Rockies - Away - Connor Seabold

