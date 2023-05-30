How to Watch the Giants vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger head into the second of a three-game series against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 76 total home runs.
- San Francisco is ninth in MLB, slugging .422.
- The Giants' .248 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- San Francisco is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (252 total).
- The Giants' .319 on-base percentage ranks 18th in MLB.
- Giants batters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- San Francisco has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Giants average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.287).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- John Brebbia makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering two hits.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/25/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-0
|Away
|Scott Alexander
|Julio Teheran
|5/26/2023
|Brewers
|W 15-1
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Freddy Peralta
|5/27/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-1
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Corbin Burnes
|5/28/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-5
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Colin Rea
|5/29/2023
|Pirates
|W 14-4
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Rich Hill
|5/30/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|John Brebbia
|Johan Oviedo
|5/31/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Mitch Keller
|6/2/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Dean Kremer
|6/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Kyle Bradish
|6/4/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Tyler Wells
|6/6/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|Connor Seabold
