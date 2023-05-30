The San Francisco Giants and Michael Conforto will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tucupita Marcano on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +120 moneyline odds to win. San Francisco is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +140 odds). The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -145 +120 8.5 -115 -105 -1.5 +140 -165

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Giants have a record of 4-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have gone 11-13 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 45.8% of those games).

San Francisco has a record of 4-8 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Giants a 59.2% chance to win.

San Francisco has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 25 times this season for a 25-25-4 record against the over/under.

The Giants have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 4-2-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-11 12-15 13-15 15-11 18-20 10-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.