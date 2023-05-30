Giants vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:42 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (28-26) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-27) clashing at Oracle Park (on May 30) at 9:45 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Giants.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send John Brebbia (2-0) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (3-4) will get the nod for the Pirates.
Giants vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Giants vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Giants 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Giants have won four of their last six games against the spread.
- This season, the Giants have been favored 24 times and won 11, or 45.8%, of those games.
- This season San Francisco has won three of its 11 games, or 27.3%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- San Francisco has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 252 (4.7 per game).
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 25
|@ Brewers
|W 5-0
|Scott Alexander vs Julio Teheran
|May 26
|@ Brewers
|W 15-1
|Alex Wood vs Freddy Peralta
|May 27
|@ Brewers
|W 3-1
|Logan Webb vs Corbin Burnes
|May 28
|@ Brewers
|L 7-5
|Alex Cobb vs Colin Rea
|May 29
|Pirates
|W 14-4
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Rich Hill
|May 30
|Pirates
|-
|John Brebbia vs Johan Oviedo
|May 31
|Pirates
|-
|Alex Wood vs Mitch Keller
|June 2
|Orioles
|-
|Logan Webb vs Dean Kremer
|June 3
|Orioles
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Kyle Bradish
|June 4
|Orioles
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Tyler Wells
|June 6
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs Connor Seabold
