Tuesday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (28-26) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-27) clashing at Oracle Park (on May 30) at 9:45 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Giants.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send John Brebbia (2-0) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (3-4) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Giants vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have won four of their last six games against the spread.

This season, the Giants have been favored 24 times and won 11, or 45.8%, of those games.

This season San Francisco has won three of its 11 games, or 27.3%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

San Francisco has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 252 (4.7 per game).

The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Schedule