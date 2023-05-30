After going 0-for-5 in his last game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is batting .135 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

In 32.3% of his 31 games this season, Villar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (9.7%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this year (16.1%), Villar has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven of 31 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .105 AVG .184 .222 OBP .259 .184 SLG .429 1 XBH 6 1 HR 3 3 RBI 8 12/4 K/BB 21/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 16 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings