David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After going 0-for-5 in his last game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Pirates.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Villar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is batting .135 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- In 32.3% of his 31 games this season, Villar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (9.7%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this year (16.1%), Villar has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven of 31 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.105
|AVG
|.184
|.222
|OBP
|.259
|.184
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|8
|12/4
|K/BB
|21/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.07 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 58th, 1.528 WHIP ranks 68th, and 8 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.