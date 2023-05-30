After going 0-for-5 in his last game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

David Villar At The Plate

  • Villar is batting .135 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
  • In 32.3% of his 31 games this season, Villar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (9.7%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In five games this year (16.1%), Villar has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in seven of 31 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
.105 AVG .184
.222 OBP .259
.184 SLG .429
1 XBH 6
1 HR 3
3 RBI 8
12/4 K/BB 21/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 16
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.07 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
  • Oviedo (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 58th, 1.528 WHIP ranks 68th, and 8 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
