Brandon Crawford and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (112 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo on May 30 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .202 with four doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Crawford enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400.

Crawford has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in four games this year (13.8%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.6% of his games this season, Crawford has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven games this season (24.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .200 AVG .139 .282 OBP .205 .371 SLG .333 2 XBH 3 2 HR 2 6 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 12/3 2 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 14 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings