Brandon Crawford and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (112 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo on May 30 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is hitting .202 with four doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • Crawford enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400.
  • Crawford has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has homered in four games this year (13.8%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 27.6% of his games this season, Crawford has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In seven games this season (24.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.200 AVG .139
.282 OBP .205
.371 SLG .333
2 XBH 3
2 HR 2
6 RBI 4
10/4 K/BB 12/3
2 SB 1
Home Away
15 GP 14
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.07 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
  • Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.70 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 58th, 1.528 WHIP ranks 68th, and 8 K/9 ranks 43rd.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.