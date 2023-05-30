Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brandon Crawford and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (112 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo on May 30 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Pirates.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .202 with four doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Crawford enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in four games this year (13.8%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.6% of his games this season, Crawford has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven games this season (24.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.139
|.282
|OBP
|.205
|.371
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.07 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.70 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 58th, 1.528 WHIP ranks 68th, and 8 K/9 ranks 43rd.
