The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.292 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Monday at 5:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .238 with six doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

In 52.5% of his 40 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In six games this season, he has homered (15.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 11 games this season (27.5%), Flores has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.0%) he had two or more.

In 13 games this season (32.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .245 AVG .279 .288 OBP .340 .551 SLG .442 7 XBH 3 4 HR 2 8 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 19 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings