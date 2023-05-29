Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.292 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Monday at 5:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .238 with six doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- In 52.5% of his 40 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In six games this season, he has homered (15.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 11 games this season (27.5%), Flores has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.0%) he had two or more.
- In 13 games this season (32.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.245
|AVG
|.279
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.551
|SLG
|.442
|7
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.0 per game).
- Hill (4-4 with a 4.44 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.44), 51st in WHIP (1.386), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.