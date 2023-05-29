William Karlsson will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 29, 2023. Does a bet on Karlsson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

William Karlsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:28 per game on the ice, is +14.

Karlsson has a goal in 14 games this year through 82 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Karlsson has a point in 41 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Karlsson has an assist in 32 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 11 53 Points 4 14 Goals 3 39 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.