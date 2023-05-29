Golden Knights vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6
The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights Monday for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-2 edge in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this decisive matchup, listing them -130 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (+110).
Get ready for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-130)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.2
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.2)
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Player Props
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Stars vs Golden Knights
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights have posted a record of 16-10-26 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 51-22-9.
- Vegas has earned 54 points (24-8-6) in its 38 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- In 13 games this season when the Golden Knights ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-10-2).
- Vegas has 14 points (4-11-6) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals in 62 games, earning 116 points from those contests.
- This season, Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 29 games and registered 43 points with a record of 21-7-1.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 33-7-5 (71 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 47 times this season, and earned 54 points in those games.
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.26
|14th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|2.74
|11th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|31.6
|15th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|31
|13th
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|20.3%
|18th
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.4%
|19th
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
