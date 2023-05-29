The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights Monday for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-2 edge in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this decisive matchup, listing them -130 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (+110).

Get ready for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-130)

Stars (-130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.2)

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have posted a record of 16-10-26 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 51-22-9.

Vegas has earned 54 points (24-8-6) in its 38 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 13 games this season when the Golden Knights ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-10-2).

Vegas has 14 points (4-11-6) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals in 62 games, earning 116 points from those contests.

This season, Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 29 games and registered 43 points with a record of 21-7-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 33-7-5 (71 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 47 times this season, and earned 54 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 31.6 15th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 5th 25% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

