Shea Theodore will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 29, 2023. There are prop bets for Theodore available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Shea Theodore vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Theodore Season Stats Insights

In 55 games this season, Theodore has a plus-minus rating of +16, while averaging 21:25 on the ice per game.

In eight of 55 games this season, Theodore has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Theodore has a point in 32 of 55 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Theodore has an assist in 28 of 55 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Theodore hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Theodore going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Theodore Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 55 Games 10 41 Points 6 8 Goals 1 33 Assists 5

