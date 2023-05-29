Reilly Smith and the Vegas Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Smith? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Reilly Smith vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Smith has averaged 16:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

Smith has a goal in 22 games this season out of 78 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Smith has a point in 43 games this season (out of 78), including multiple points 12 times.

Smith has an assist in 24 of 78 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability is 50% that Smith hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Smith has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Smith Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 78 Games 10 56 Points 1 26 Goals 0 30 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.