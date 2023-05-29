Nicolas Roy will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars meet in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 29, 2023. Considering a wager on Roy? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Nicolas Roy vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Roy Season Stats Insights

Roy has averaged 16:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

In 13 of 65 games this season, Roy has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Roy has a point in 26 games this season (out of 65), including multiple points three times.

In 14 of 65 games this year, Roy has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Roy goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Roy has an implied probability of 29.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Roy Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 65 Games 11 30 Points 5 14 Goals 0 16 Assists 5

