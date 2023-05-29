Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Monday at 5:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is hitting .238 with four doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- Haniger has picked up a hit in 15 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Haniger has driven home a run in 10 games this season (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (37.0%), including four games with multiple runs (14.8%).
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.235
|.267
|OBP
|.235
|.259
|SLG
|.647
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (30.8%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 50 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.44 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 51st, 1.386 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
