The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Monday at 5:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Haniger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

  • Haniger is hitting .238 with four doubles, four home runs and four walks.
  • Haniger has picked up a hit in 15 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Haniger has driven home a run in 10 games this season (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this season (37.0%), including four games with multiple runs (14.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
.222 AVG .235
.267 OBP .235
.259 SLG .647
1 XBH 3
0 HR 2
3 RBI 5
7/2 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 13
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 50 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.44 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 43-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 51st, 1.386 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.