The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Monday at 5:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

5:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is hitting .238 with four doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Haniger has picked up a hit in 15 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Haniger has driven home a run in 10 games this season (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (37.0%), including four games with multiple runs (14.8%).

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .222 AVG .235 .267 OBP .235 .259 SLG .647 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 3 RBI 5 7/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 13 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings