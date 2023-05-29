Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Yastrzemski, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, May 29 at 5:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .265 with nine doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Yastrzemski will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last games.
- Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 24 of 35 games this season (68.6%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (28.6%).
- In 17.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Yastrzemski has driven home a run in 10 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (51.4%), including four multi-run games (11.4%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.357
|AVG
|.241
|.372
|OBP
|.305
|.524
|SLG
|.519
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|10
|8/1
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|20
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (75.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (65.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Pirates' 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 50 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.44 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.44), 51st in WHIP (1.386), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9).
