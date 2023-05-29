Mike Yastrzemski, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, May 29 at 5:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .265 with nine doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Yastrzemski will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last games.

Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 24 of 35 games this season (68.6%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (28.6%).

In 17.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Yastrzemski has driven home a run in 10 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games.

He has scored in 18 games this season (51.4%), including four multi-run games (11.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .357 AVG .241 .372 OBP .305 .524 SLG .519 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 4 RBI 10 8/1 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 20 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (65.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings