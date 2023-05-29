Mike Yastrzemski, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, May 29 at 5:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski is batting .265 with nine doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
  • Yastrzemski will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last games.
  • Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 24 of 35 games this season (68.6%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (28.6%).
  • In 17.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Yastrzemski has driven home a run in 10 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games.
  • He has scored in 18 games this season (51.4%), including four multi-run games (11.4%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
.357 AVG .241
.372 OBP .305
.524 SLG .519
5 XBH 7
1 HR 4
4 RBI 10
8/1 K/BB 16/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 20
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (65.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 50 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.44 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.44), 51st in WHIP (1.386), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9).
