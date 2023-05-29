Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stone are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Mark Stone vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 43 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

In Stone's 43 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Stone has a point in 26 of 43 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Stone has had an assist in a game 18 times this season over 43 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Stone's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 57.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Stone has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Stone Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 43 Games 8 38 Points 7 17 Goals 3 21 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.