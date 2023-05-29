Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play on Monday at American Airlines Center in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Marchessault's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 17:08 on the ice per game.

Marchessault has a goal in 23 games this year out of 76 games played, including multiple goals five times.

Marchessault has a point in 43 games this season (out of 76), including multiple points 12 times.

Marchessault has an assist in 25 of 76 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Marchessault hits the over on his points prop total is 57.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 76 Games 11 57 Points 9 28 Goals 5 29 Assists 4

