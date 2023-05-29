Jack Eichel will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off on Monday at American Airlines Center in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Eichel's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jack Eichel vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -179)

0.5 points (Over odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 67 games this season, Eichel has averaged 18:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +26.

In 21 of 67 games this year, Eichel has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 43 of 67 games this season, Eichel has registered a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

Eichel has an assist in 33 of 67 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Eichel's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 64.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Eichel Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 67 Games 9 66 Points 6 27 Goals 1 39 Assists 5

