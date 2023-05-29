Jack Eichel will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off on Monday at American Airlines Center in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Eichel's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jack Eichel vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -179)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Eichel Season Stats Insights

  • In 67 games this season, Eichel has averaged 18:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +26.
  • In 21 of 67 games this year, Eichel has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.
  • In 43 of 67 games this season, Eichel has registered a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.
  • Eichel has an assist in 33 of 67 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.
  • Eichel's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 64.2% that he goes over.
  • The implied probability of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Eichel Stats vs. the Stars

  • The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
67 Games 9
66 Points 6
27 Goals 1
39 Assists 5

