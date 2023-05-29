Jack Eichel Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Stars - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6
Jack Eichel will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off on Monday at American Airlines Center in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Eichel's props? Here is some information to help you.
Jack Eichel vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -179)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)
Eichel Season Stats Insights
- In 67 games this season, Eichel has averaged 18:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +26.
- In 21 of 67 games this year, Eichel has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- In 43 of 67 games this season, Eichel has registered a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.
- Eichel has an assist in 33 of 67 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.
- Eichel's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 64.2% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.
Eichel Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|67
|Games
|9
|66
|Points
|6
|27
|Goals
|1
|39
|Assists
|5
