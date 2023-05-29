On Monday, J.D. Davis (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 5:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 45 hits, which is best among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .273 with 17 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

Davis has recorded a hit in 28 of 48 games this season (58.3%), including 13 multi-hit games (27.1%).

He has homered in 18.8% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has an RBI in 15 of 48 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (37.5%), including three games with multiple runs (6.3%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .241 AVG .340 .318 OBP .421 .362 SLG .660 3 XBH 6 2 HR 5 7 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 24 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (50.0%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

