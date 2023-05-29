J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, J.D. Davis (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 5:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 45 hits, which is best among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .273 with 17 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- Davis has recorded a hit in 28 of 48 games this season (58.3%), including 13 multi-hit games (27.1%).
- He has homered in 18.8% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has an RBI in 15 of 48 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (37.5%), including three games with multiple runs (6.3%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.241
|AVG
|.340
|.318
|OBP
|.421
|.362
|SLG
|.660
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (50.0%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.44 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.44), 51st in WHIP (1.386), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9).
