Ivan Barbashev and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Barbashev's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

Barbashev's plus-minus this season, in 16:45 per game on the ice, is +1.

In Barbashev's 82 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Barbashev has a point in 35 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points nine times.

In 27 of 82 games this season, Barbashev has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Barbashev's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Barbashev has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 11 45 Points 9 16 Goals 3 29 Assists 6

