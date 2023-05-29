Jason Robertson and Jack Eichel are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights square off at American Airlines Center on Monday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

Eichel drives the offense for Vegas with 66 points (1.0 per game), with 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games (playing 18:46 per game).

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 27 0 1 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 1 1 7 at Stars May. 23 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars May. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars May. 19 0 0 0 4

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

Chandler Stephenson is a leading scorer for Vegas with 65 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 49 assists in 81 games.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 27 1 0 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 0 0 1 at Stars May. 23 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 21 1 1 2 1 vs. Stars May. 19 0 1 1 2

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -233)

Jonathan Marchessault has 57 points so far, including 28 goals and 29 assists.

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 27 0 2 2 3 at Stars May. 25 1 0 1 3 at Stars May. 23 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars May. 21 1 1 2 3 vs. Stars May. 19 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 109 points in 82 games (46 goals and 63 assists).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 27 1 0 1 3 vs. Golden Knights May. 25 2 0 2 11 vs. Golden Knights May. 23 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 21 1 0 1 2 at Golden Knights May. 19 1 1 2 2

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

Jamie Benn is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 78 points (33 goals, 45 assists) to the team.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 27 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights May. 25 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights May. 23 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 21 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 19 1 0 1 3

