Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6
The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 3-2 in the series. The Stars are the favorite, with -130 moneyline odds, in this decisive matchup against the Golden Knights, who have +110 moneyline odds.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 21, or 63.6%, of the 33 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- This season Vegas has won 14 of its 22 games, or 63.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The Golden Knights have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights didn't hit the total in any of their past 10 contests.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, Golden Knights' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 0.1 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Golden Knights have scored 267 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in the league.
- The Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 11th among NHL teams.
- Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.
