The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 3-2 in the series. The Stars are the favorite, with -130 moneyline odds, in this decisive matchup against the Golden Knights, who have +110 moneyline odds.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-130) Golden Knights (+110) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 21, or 63.6%, of the 33 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Vegas has won 14 of its 22 games, or 63.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Golden Knights have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 267 (14th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights didn't hit the total in any of their past 10 contests.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, Golden Knights' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 0.1 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Golden Knights have scored 267 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in the league.

The Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 11th among NHL teams.

Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.

