Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 29 features the Dallas Stars hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-2. The Golden Knights are the underdog (+110) in this decisive matchup against the Stars (-130).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Golden Knights vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Trends

Vegas has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 56 of 98 games this season.

The Stars are 21-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Golden Knights have secured an upset victory in 13, or 72.2%, of the 18 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Dallas is 19-8 when it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (70.4% win percentage).

Vegas is 9-3 when it is underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-200) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-189) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+120) 2.5 (+140)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 3-6-1 6.3 3.1 2.7

