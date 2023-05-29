The Vegas Golden Knights take the road to square off with the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 29, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-2 edge in the series.

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/27/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-2 DAL 5/25/2023 Stars Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) DAL 5/23/2023 Stars Golden Knights 4-0 VEG 5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the NHL.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players