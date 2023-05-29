The San Francisco Giants (27-26) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-26) to open a three-game series at Oracle Park, with first pitch at 5:05 PM ET on Monday. The Giants are on the back of a series victory over the Brewers, and the Pirates a series loss to the Mariners.

The Giants will look to Anthony DeSclafani (3-4) versus the Pirates and Rich Hill (4-4).

Giants vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (3-4, 3.43 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (4-4, 4.44 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

DeSclafani (3-4) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 3.43 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .235.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

DeSclafani has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.44 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 52 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 43-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.44, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.

Hill is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.

Hill will try to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.44), 51st in WHIP (1.386), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9).

