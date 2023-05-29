Giants vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 29
The San Francisco Giants (27-26) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-26) to open a three-game series at Oracle Park, with first pitch at 5:05 PM ET on Monday. The Giants are on the back of a series victory over the Brewers, and the Pirates a series loss to the Mariners.
The Giants will look to Anthony DeSclafani (3-4) versus the Pirates and Rich Hill (4-4).
Giants vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 5:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (3-4, 3.43 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (4-4, 4.44 ERA)
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani
- DeSclafani (3-4) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
- The 33-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 3.43 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .235.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- DeSclafani has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.44 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 43-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.44, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.
- Hill is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.
- Hill will try to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.44), 51st in WHIP (1.386), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9).
