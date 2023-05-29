The San Francisco Giants (27-26) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-26) to open a three-game series at Oracle Park, with first pitch at 5:05 PM ET on Monday. The Giants are on the back of a series victory over the Brewers, and the Pirates a series loss to the Mariners.

The Giants will look to Anthony DeSclafani (3-4) versus the Pirates and Rich Hill (4-4).

Giants vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Time: 5:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-BA
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Oracle Park
  • Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (3-4, 3.43 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (4-4, 4.44 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

  • DeSclafani (3-4) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 11th start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
  • The 33-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 3.43 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .235.
  • He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
  • DeSclafani has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

  • Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.44 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 43-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.44, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.
  • Hill is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.
  • Hill will try to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.44), 51st in WHIP (1.386), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9).

