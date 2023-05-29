The San Francisco Giants host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park on Monday at 5:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Bryan Reynolds and others in this game.

Giants vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Anthony DeSclafani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

DeSclafani Stats

The Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has five quality starts in 10 chances this season.

DeSclafani will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 33-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 14th in WHIP (1.044), and 59th in K/9 (7).

DeSclafani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins May. 24 5.0 6 7 4 6 2 vs. Marlins May. 19 5.1 5 2 2 6 2 at Diamondbacks May. 13 5.0 5 3 3 2 1 vs. Nationals May. 8 7.0 10 5 5 3 1 at Astros May. 2 8.0 3 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 16 walks and 33 RBI (56 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.343/.513 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 1 at Mariners May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 4 8 1 vs. Rangers May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 43 hits with six doubles, eight home runs, 25 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .267/.363/.453 slash line so far this year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Rangers May. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0

