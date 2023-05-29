On Monday, May 29 at 5:05 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants (27-26) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-26) at Oracle Park. Anthony DeSclafani will get the nod for the Giants, while Rich Hill will take the hill for the Pirates.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +115 moneyline odds to win. San Francisco is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +145 odds). The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (3-4, 3.43 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (4-4, 4.44 ERA)

Giants vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have gone 5-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (35.7% winning percentage).

San Francisco has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Pirates have come away with 17 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 11 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230) Bryce Johnson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+250)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 4th

