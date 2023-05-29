Michael Conforto and Andrew McCutchen will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at 5:05 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank sixth-best in MLB action with 74 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 14th in baseball, slugging .416.

The Giants have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).

San Francisco ranks 18th in runs scored with 238 (4.5 per game).

The Giants rank 18th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Giants strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.

San Francisco has a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.292).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Anthony DeSclafani (3-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

DeSclafani is looking to pick up his sixth quality start of the year in this matchup.

DeSclafani will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging six frames per outing.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Twins L 7-1 Away Anthony DeSclafani Joe Ryan 5/25/2023 Brewers W 5-0 Away Scott Alexander Julio Teheran 5/26/2023 Brewers W 15-1 Away Alex Wood Freddy Peralta 5/27/2023 Brewers W 3-1 Away Logan Webb Corbin Burnes 5/28/2023 Brewers L 7-5 Away Alex Cobb Colin Rea 5/29/2023 Pirates - Home Anthony DeSclafani Rich Hill 5/30/2023 Pirates - Home Logan Webb Johan Oviedo 5/31/2023 Pirates - Home Alex Wood Mitch Keller 6/2/2023 Orioles - Home Logan Webb Dean Kremer 6/3/2023 Orioles - Home Alex Cobb Kyle Bradish 6/4/2023 Orioles - Home Anthony DeSclafani Tyler Wells

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.