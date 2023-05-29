How to Watch the Giants vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:15 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Michael Conforto and Andrew McCutchen will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at 5:05 PM ET, at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 5:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank sixth-best in MLB action with 74 total home runs.
- San Francisco ranks 14th in baseball, slugging .416.
- The Giants have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
- San Francisco ranks 18th in runs scored with 238 (4.5 per game).
- The Giants rank 18th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Giants strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.
- San Francisco has a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.292).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Anthony DeSclafani (3-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- DeSclafani is looking to pick up his sixth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- DeSclafani will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging six frames per outing.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Twins
|L 7-1
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Joe Ryan
|5/25/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-0
|Away
|Scott Alexander
|Julio Teheran
|5/26/2023
|Brewers
|W 15-1
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Freddy Peralta
|5/27/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-1
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Corbin Burnes
|5/28/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-5
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Colin Rea
|5/29/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Rich Hill
|5/30/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Johan Oviedo
|5/31/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Mitch Keller
|6/2/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Dean Kremer
|6/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Kyle Bradish
|6/4/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Tyler Wells
