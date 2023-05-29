Michael Conforto and Bryan Reynolds are the hottest hitters on the San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates, who meet on Monday at Oracle Park, at 5:05 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +120. San Francisco is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +140 odds). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -145 +120 8.5 -105 -115 -1.5 +140 -165

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Giants have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 43.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (10-13).

San Francisco has gone 4-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

The Giants have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

San Francisco has combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times this season for a 24-25-4 record against the over/under.

The Giants have gone 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-11 12-15 12-15 15-11 18-20 9-6

