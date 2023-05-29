Giants vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Michael Conforto and Bryan Reynolds are the hottest hitters on the San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates, who meet on Monday at Oracle Park, at 5:05 PM ET.
The favored Giants have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +120. San Francisco is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +140 odds). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).
Giants vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 5:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-145
|+120
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-1.5
|+140
|-165
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Giants have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have won 43.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (10-13).
- San Francisco has gone 4-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).
- The Giants have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- San Francisco has combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times this season for a 24-25-4 record against the over/under.
- The Giants have gone 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-11
|12-15
|12-15
|15-11
|18-20
|9-6
