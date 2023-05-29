Monday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (27-26) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-26) at Oracle Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 5:05 PM ET on May 29.

The probable starters are Anthony DeSclafani (3-4) for the Giants and Rich Hill (4-4) for the Pirates.

Giants vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Giants are 3-2-0 against the spread.

This season, the Giants have won 10 out of the 23 games, or 43.5%, in which they've been favored.

San Francisco is 5-9 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 238 (4.5 per game).

The Giants have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).

Giants Schedule