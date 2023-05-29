Chandler Stephenson will be in action Monday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. Fancy a wager on Stephenson in the Golden Knights-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Stephenson has averaged 19:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +12.

Stephenson has a goal in 16 games this season through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Stephenson has a point in 47 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points 10 times.

Stephenson has an assist in 37 of 81 games this year, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Stephenson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 11 65 Points 7 16 Goals 3 49 Assists 4

