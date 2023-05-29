The San Francisco Giants, including Bryce Johnson (batting .185 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Monday at 5:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Brewers.

Bryce Johnson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Bryce Johnson At The Plate

  • Johnson is batting .194 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • In seven of 15 games this season, Johnson got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Johnson has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Bryce Johnson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
.071 AVG .333
.071 OBP .333
.071 SLG .833
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
9/0 K/BB 1/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 8
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
  • The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.44 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.44), 51st in WHIP (1.386), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9).
