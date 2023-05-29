Bryce Johnson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Bryce Johnson (batting .185 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Monday at 5:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Brewers.
Bryce Johnson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryce Johnson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Bryce Johnson At The Plate
- Johnson is batting .194 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In seven of 15 games this season, Johnson got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Johnson has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryce Johnson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|.071
|AVG
|.333
|.071
|OBP
|.333
|.071
|SLG
|.833
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|9/0
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.44 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.44), 51st in WHIP (1.386), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.