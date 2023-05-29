The San Francisco Giants, including Bryce Johnson (batting .185 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, Monday at 5:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Brewers.

Bryce Johnson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Bryce Johnson At The Plate

Johnson is batting .194 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In seven of 15 games this season, Johnson got a hit, but only one each time.

He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Johnson has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Bryce Johnson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 .071 AVG .333 .071 OBP .333 .071 SLG .833 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 9/0 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 8 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings