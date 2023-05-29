Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brandon Crawford and his .314 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rich Hill on May 29 at 5:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Brewers.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .177.
- This season, Crawford has tallied at least one hit in 14 of 28 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (14.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (21.4%), including one multi-run game.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.139
|.282
|OBP
|.205
|.371
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Hill (4-4 with a 4.44 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 51st, 1.386 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
