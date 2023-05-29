Brandon Crawford and his .314 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rich Hill on May 29 at 5:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Brewers.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .177.
  • This season, Crawford has tallied at least one hit in 14 of 28 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In four games this season, he has gone deep (14.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 25.0% of his games this year, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (21.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.200 AVG .139
.282 OBP .205
.371 SLG .333
2 XBH 3
2 HR 2
6 RBI 4
10/4 K/BB 12/3
2 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 14
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • Hill (4-4 with a 4.44 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 43-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 51st, 1.386 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.