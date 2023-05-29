Brandon Crawford and his .314 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rich Hill on May 29 at 5:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Brewers.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .177.

This season, Crawford has tallied at least one hit in 14 of 28 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In four games this season, he has gone deep (14.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 25.0% of his games this year, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (21.4%), including one multi-run game.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .200 AVG .139 .282 OBP .205 .371 SLG .333 2 XBH 3 2 HR 2 6 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 12/3 2 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 14 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings