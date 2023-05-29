Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Pietrangelo are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 23:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +13.

In 10 of 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Pietrangelo has a point in 35 of 73 games this year, with multiple points in 13 of them.

Pietrangelo has an assist in 30 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

The implied probability that Pietrangelo hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 73 Games 11 54 Points 4 11 Goals 1 43 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.