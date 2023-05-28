The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Brewers.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

  • Haniger has four doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .237.
  • Haniger has recorded a hit in 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%), including seven multi-hit games (26.9%).
  • Looking at the 26 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (15.4%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 38.5% of his games this year, Haniger has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 34.6% of his games this season (nine of 26), he has scored, and in four of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
.222 AVG .235
.267 OBP .235
.259 SLG .647
1 XBH 3
0 HR 2
3 RBI 5
7/2 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 12
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 4.13 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Rea (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.71 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
