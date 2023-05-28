Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Brewers.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger has four doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .237.
- Haniger has recorded a hit in 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%), including seven multi-hit games (26.9%).
- Looking at the 26 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (15.4%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, Haniger has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34.6% of his games this season (nine of 26), he has scored, and in four of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.235
|.267
|OBP
|.235
|.259
|SLG
|.647
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.13 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.4 per game).
- Rea (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.71 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
