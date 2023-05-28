The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Brewers.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger has four doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .237.

Haniger has recorded a hit in 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%), including seven multi-hit games (26.9%).

Looking at the 26 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (15.4%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.5% of his games this year, Haniger has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34.6% of his games this season (nine of 26), he has scored, and in four of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .222 AVG .235 .267 OBP .235 .259 SLG .647 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 3 RBI 5 7/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 12 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings