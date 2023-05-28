LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .413 this season while batting .265 with 34 walks and 23 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 69th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
- Wade has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 13 games this year (27.7%), Wade has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 19 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.233
|.406
|OBP
|.468
|.585
|SLG
|.465
|7
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|5
|11/10
|K/BB
|14/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.4 per game).
- Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.71 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.
