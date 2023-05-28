LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .413 this season while batting .265 with 34 walks and 23 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 69th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Wade has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 13 games this year (27.7%), Wade has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 19 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 .283 AVG .233 .406 OBP .468 .585 SLG .465 7 XBH 4 4 HR 3 8 RBI 5 11/10 K/BB 14/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 26 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings