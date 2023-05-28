J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
J.D. Davis -- .229 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 45 hits, batting .280 this season with 17 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Davis has recorded a hit in 28 of 47 games this year (59.6%), including 13 multi-hit games (27.7%).
- He has gone deep in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this year (31.9%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (14.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 18 of 47 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.241
|AVG
|.340
|.318
|OBP
|.421
|.362
|SLG
|.660
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (34.8%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (26.1%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (39.1%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.4 per game).
- Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.71, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
