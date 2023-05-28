J.D. Davis -- .229 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis leads San Francisco with 45 hits, batting .280 this season with 17 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
  • Davis has recorded a hit in 28 of 47 games this year (59.6%), including 13 multi-hit games (27.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 15 games this year (31.9%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (14.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 18 of 47 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
.241 AVG .340
.318 OBP .421
.362 SLG .660
3 XBH 6
2 HR 5
7 RBI 13
17/6 K/BB 16/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 23
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (39.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.13).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.71, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
