J.D. Davis -- .229 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: BSWI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 45 hits, batting .280 this season with 17 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Davis has recorded a hit in 28 of 47 games this year (59.6%), including 13 multi-hit games (27.7%).

He has gone deep in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this year (31.9%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (14.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 18 of 47 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .241 AVG .340 .318 OBP .421 .362 SLG .660 3 XBH 6 2 HR 5 7 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 23 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (39.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings